Steven C. Elliott Sr.

Steven C. “Grimace” Elliott Sr., 48, of Keene and Marlow, passed away peacefully in his home on Feb. 5, 2022.
Steve was born to the late Marilyn “Fisher” Elliott and late Ralph Elliott Jr. on Oct. 11, 1973. Steve grew up in Marlow and was a respected member of the Marlow Fire Department for more than 10 years. He graduated from Keene High School in 1992. He participated in the Job Corps, earning his CDL. Driving trucks was one of his great loves, and also NASCAR racing. He was a lifelong Dale Sr. fan. He also loved to spend most of his time creating crafts out of wood, hunting and fishing. One of his great joys was teaching his daughter, Andrea, to hunt and shoot right alongside him. He also loved to spend lots of time with his son and his grandson.
Steve is survived by his son Steven C. Elliott Jr.; his daughter, Andrea Chirichiello, and her husband, Dominic; his grandson, Isaac Chirichiello; his brother, Zach Hunt, and his wife, Catrina; his cousin, Cassandra Vachss, and her husband, Bernard Cote; and many friends who became family along the way.
The Celebration of Life for the public will be announced at a later date. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers it is the family’s wish that you take a moment to make a donation to either the American Kidney Foundation or the American Heart Association.
