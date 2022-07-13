Steven B. Arlen Sr., 73, of Loose Creek, Mo., passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
He was born April 12, 1948, to the late George P. and Eugenia (Whitney) Arlen in Keene.
He was a proud husband, father and “Papa.” Steven loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was always ready to start up a competitive card game or share an entertaining conversation over a cup of coffee. From a young age, Steven’s passion was traveling the open road on his Harley.
He is now reunited with the love of his life, Crystal; his son, Steven B. Arlen Jr.; his brothers, George and David Arlen, and Greg Brown; and his sisters, Patty Keller, and Lisa Beaulieu and her husband, Wayne.
Left behind to cherish Steven’s memory are his children: Buffy Arlen and her husband, Chris; Sheri Arlen; Brad Arlen; Eugenia Bannan and her husband, Hamilton; Eugene Arlen and his wife, Shelby; and Rusty Arlen; his brothers: Barry Arlen Sr. and his wife, Brenda; Darrell Arlen Sr. and his wife, Cheryl; and Eddie Keller; his sisters, Leanna Chambers and her spouse, Brenda; and Theresa Arlen; his grandchildren: Felicia, Steven III, Brad Jr., Kristen, Kayla, Dawson, Dalton, Andrew, Taylor, Rylee, Lily, Norbert IV, Cooper, Brantley, Crystal Rose and Kaleb; and his great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Leland.
Graveside service will be at Sullivan Cemetery on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 1:25 p.m. There will be a celebration of life at Arlen Drive immediately after.