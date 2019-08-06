Steven A. Wesley
Steven A. Wesley, 79, of Surry passed away on Aug. 2, 2019, at his home, surrounded by family, after a period of declining health.
He was born in Swanzey Nov. 7, 1939, son of the late Hilda (Leonard) and George Wesley.
Steven was stationed at Schofield Barracks, Honolulu Hawaii, for much of his military career. In 1968 he was honorably discharged.
Mr. Wesley worked for Kingsbury Corp. in Keene for most of his working life as a Jig Boror, retiring in the early ‘90s.
He enjoyed staying active and always had a project he was working on. He was a talented woodworker and loved to sing karaoke. Many will remember him for his sense of humor, always having a joke to share.
Survivors include his wife, Anita Wesley of Surry; daughter, Robin Snow and her partner, Bruce Carlton, of Peterborough; son, Scott Wesley of Keene; stepson, Jonathan Barker of Florida; grandsons, Nathan Wesley and his wife, Amanda, of Nashville, Tenn., and Nicholas Pannell and his wife, Aurielle, of Swanzey; sisters, Linda Goodwin and June Blancato; brother, Edward Wesley; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Ginny (Smith) Wesley; daughter, Tricia Wesley; as well as his parents and several siblings.
Family and friends are invited for a time of visitation at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene on Sunday, Aug. 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Troy, 17 North Main St., Troy. Burial with military honors will follow at the Mt. View Cemetery in Troy.
In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorial contributions be made in Mr. Wesley’s name to Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene, NH 03431 (www.HCSServices.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
