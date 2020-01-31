Steven A. Grover
Steven Allen Grover, 71, of Swanzey, passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Sept. 20, 1948, in Keene, son of Clarence and Hilda Johnson Grover.
He attended Marlborough schools and in 1968 joined the U.S. Army, where he continued his education in engineering. He was stationed in Fort Meade, Md., and was discharged in 1976, a decorated Vietnam Veteran.
In the year of 2000, he was reunited with his high school sweetheart, Nancy Lee Alexander, and on July 14 they entered into holy matrimony in a simple ceremony in their backyard with close friends and family. They began their life together sharing their children and grandchildren, celebrating holidays, birthdays and many family barbecues.
He was an avid hunter, fisherman and card player, but his time was best spent and enjoyed with his family. He was a lifetime member of the Winchester VFW, Keene American Legion and The Eagles Club.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 20 years, Nancy Alexander Grover; his children: Laurie Thibodeaux and her husband, Andy, of Branch, La.; Kim DiSalle and her husband, Dan, of Phillipston, Mass.; and Hank Ells and his wife, Michelle, of Pownal, Vt.; his grandchildren: Dustyne Thibodeaux, Dakota Thibodeaux, Brejahna Geise, Madison Geise, Tessa DiSalle, Dani DiSalle, Chenelle Ells and Colby Ells; and his great-grandchildren Maggie Thibodeaux and Logan Ells.
In keeping with the family’s wishes there will be no calling hours. A graveside service with military honors will be held in the Evergreen Cemetery, Richmond Road, Winchester in the spring. The service will be announced as the date draws closer.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to the American Legion of Keene, 797 Court St., Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
