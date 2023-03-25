Steven A. Abbott

Steven A. “Steve” Abbott, 70, born and raised in Keene, passed away unexpectedly on March 12, 2023, in his home in Keene.
All the years of struggling with health challenges he always seemed to pull though. Those who were close to him (including Keene’s first responders) understood the true meaning of “nine lives.”
His parents, William P. and Jean L. (Arsenault) Abbott, welcomed their son into the world on Feb. 7, 1953, in Keene. “Stevie” was always active in youth sports while raising the hair on the back of his mother’s neck with many of his hits and misses in his — what you could say — reckless adventures.
Steven was a 1971 graduate of Keene High School where he met his wife of 47 years, Ellen Konides. While in high school, his love for sports continued, with baseball at the top and basketball being a close second, and he also played football. Growing up in Keene friends were made that lasted a lifetime for him. He held his memories and friendships close to him. He never let you forget he traveled cross-country on his motorcycle. “What do you do at Buckley’s shop, Steve?” Ellen would ask quite often — some words were left out for the sake of print. Cribbage, fishing, canoeing, Budweiser, just chillin’ by the river in his chair and the many adventures with Donnie. Steve’s smile and nod meaning, “He heard nothing you just said.”
Steve moved his young family to Derry, where he worked for the Carpenters Union in Boston. He spoke often of his fly fishing trips and hanging out in “the shop” with Rod. Being a die-hard Boston sports fan, if he missed a game, you knew about it. Steve loved being involved in his kids’ sports — particularly baseball — and many people from Derry will always remember him, hands clutched on the wire fences, offering his vocal support.
After moving back to Keene, he worked for many years with Macmillan Company as well as Bergeron Construction. Steve was an incredibly skilled woodworker and in his free time spent hours in his shop making beautiful furniture for family and friends. Steve was always the first to offer his skills to lend a hand — he was that guy that people knew they could count on. His last job you may have seen him at was at Hamshaw Lumber as the gate guard. This kept him busy and he was able to socialize with his people, and this kept him happy.
His three grandsons made him proud. He insisted he was to be called Grampa, and nothing else. Well, after the first grandson was born, Umpa it was, and he loved it, which was good because it stuck. He embraced whenever he was able to attend their games over the years. This was his happy place even when he sat at Wheelock Park and watched an entire baseball game without seeing them play. “Well it was a good game,” was his response when he was told he went to the wrong field.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his children: Tara Abbott of Keene: Matt Abbott and his wife, Kate, of Keene; and Nathan Abbott of Dover; his three grandchildren, Anthony Maiella, Nicholas Maiella and Kasen Abbott; his sister, Kathy Abbott, and her husband, David Haaren, of Westminster, Vt.; his brother. Todd Abbott. of Keene; his nieces: Kara Crotty and her husband, Jason, of Keene; and Kristina Abbott of Atlanta; his nephews: Ryan Coppola of Connecticut and Michael Coppola of Massachusetts; and two great-nephews, Easton and Grayson Crotty.
His wife of 47 years, Ellen (Konides) Abbott, died on Feb. 21, 2021.
Steve’s wishes were not to have services but to be remembered privately by his family.
He followed the stem cell research for diabetes and was adamant how close they were in a cure for diabetes. For those who wish, donations may be made in his memory to Stem Cell Research for Diabetes, Harvard Stem Cell Institute, Bauer Building, Administrative Suite, 7 Divinity Ave., Cambridge MA 02138.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mr. Abbott’s care. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.