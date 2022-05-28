Stephen Tim Sickles, 63, of Marlborough, died suddenly at home from a medical condition on Monday, May 9, 2022.
He was born on May 10, 1958, to the late Hazel (Ruiter) and John S. Sickles in Nyack, N.Y. He lived in California while in grade school until his family moved to Plymouth, Mass. Tim graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Kingston, Mass., in 1976 and attended community college in Massachusetts.
Tim enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving four years active duty in the Seabees, stationed in Adak, Alaska, and Diego Garcia. He later served three years in the Ready Reserve.
His great mechanical skills led to a series of jobs in plumbing, building and maintenance work. He was always ready to design, build or refurbish anything from a sauna to a chicken coop. He always seemed to have just the right tool or the missing part needed to do a “fix-it” job.
Tim met his wife, Catherine (Roach), in Plymouth in 1975 while both were working summer jobs. They married on Nov. 25, 1984, in a simple service at Humarock Beach in Scituate, Mass. They moved to North Brookfield, Mass., where Tim lived for 20 years before coming to New Hampshire in 2008.
From the start of their 38-year marriage, Tim was dedicated to home and family. He renovated the family homes in North Brookfield, Mass., and later in Marlborough, coached basketball, and was a steady presence in the lives of his three children. By far his most important job was running his “Grampy Camp” for his granddaughters Lila, Willa and Meadow. He inspired these girls to explore and express themselves, encouraged their artistic and musical talents and built their experience doing chores around the house.
Tim was a talented and creative person who played guitar, wrote music, loved a good movie, sketching and collecting vintage objects. He was an enthusiastic Red Sox and Patriots fan. He dabbled in ham radio, tinkered with old vehicles and enjoyed discussing politics and history. He took great pride in his home landscape, planted apple trees and helped his wife in her relentless quest to eradicate invasive plants from their land. He especially looked forward to mowing season every year.
Tim read and studied the Bible daily and looked to his faith in challenging times. He overcame numerous health challenges without fear or complaint. Tim strongly believed in a life after this one and this gives peace to those of us he left behind. His wit and humor will be remembered and missed by family, friends and co-workers.
Mr. Sickles is survived by his wife, Catherine; and his three children: Kate C. Sickles and her fiancé, Steve Whitney, of Keene; Abby J. Sickles and her fiancé, Dennis Wilderoter, of Manchester; and Timothy J. Sickles of Keene. He also had four dearly loved grandchildren, Lila Ball, Willa Sickles, Meadow Sickles and James Whitney, all of Keene; a sister, Anne Steiger, of Greenville, N.C.; with numerous nephews and nieces. Tim also leaves his many in-laws to whom he became a brother, especially Joseph, Patrick and Albert Roach, and Frances Marino.
The family requests donations be made to Tim’s preferred charity, the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446. A private burial service is planned in June at the Meetinghouse Cemetery in Marlborough.
