Stephen Sherman Lovering, 70, of Hampstead, and previously of Marlborough, Swanzey, Eastham, Mass., and Sarasota, Fla., passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Born in Manchester on Aug. 14, 1952, to Sherman A. Lovering and Marjorie E. (Hunter) Lovering, he grew up in Marlborough, where he developed many lifelong friendships which remained steadfast.
He spent most of his working years as a skilled master carpenter, building and remodeling homes up and down the East Coast as he traveled between his New England base and winter home in Sarasota, Fla. He loved a project and was admired for his ability to plan, design and problem-solve any situation. He took great pride in his work and shared his craft with family and friends whose homes now bare his trademark.
In addition to carpentry, Steve was an accomplished guitarist and did session recordings in Florida for many well-known artists and bands. He inherited his father’s gardening skills, growing plants and vegetables wherever he lived, and he also worked at a bamboo farm in Florida. He always looked forward to his mother’s home cooking, a steady diet of crossword puzzles, and well-executed puns practical jokes. His unique sense of humor brought laughter to all around him. He enjoyed buying and selling at flea markets in New Hampshire and Florida, kayaking the Florida waterways and sailing his refurbished catboat “Frosty” in Cape Cod Bay. He was very generous and it was his nature to lend a hand to anyone in need. Steve lived up to the saying, “Live well, laugh often, love much.” His presence and gentle ways will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Steve is survived by his brother, James A. Loveringa, and his wife, Nancy; his brother, Jeffrey Hunter Lovering; his sister, Katherine L. Shanks, and her husband, William; 13 nieces and nephews and 15 grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
He will be laid to rest alongside family in Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester. A committal service will be held for family and friends at the cemetery on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 1 p.m. The procession will begin at the main gate, 765 Brown Ave., Manchester. A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Community House, 160 Main St., Marlborough for all friends and family who wish to attend.
