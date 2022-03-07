Our Lord and Savior called Stephen R. Brusco Jr. to his promised Heavenly home on March 4, 2022. Stephen received God’s blessings of a full and happy life.
He was born on July 23, 1931, to Mary and Stephen Brusco in Westfield, Mass. His sisters, Dorothy and Ruth, are also with Jesus. He graduated from Concordia Preparatory School, Bronxville, N.Y., in 1949. In 1951 he graduated from Concordia Collegiate Institute, Bronxville, N.Y., and entered Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, graduating in 1956. Upon graduation he served as pastor of Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Beaver Falls, Pa., for 20 years. He received a call to Trinity Lutheran Church in Keene in 1976 and served that congregation for 10 years. He then was called to St. Paul’s Church in northeast Pennsylvania and retired after eight years of service there. In his retirement he served Christ Lutheran Church in Troy as vacancy pastor.
The special blessings he was thankful to God for were, above all, his faith, his church families, his personal family, and the joy of playing beautiful music with the Butler Orchestra in Pennsylvania, the Erie Orchestra in Erie, Pa., the Keene College Community Orchestra and with the Monadnock Chorus and Orchestra in Peterborough.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Pauline (O’Brien) Brusco; and his children and grandchildren: daughters Kim Hill (Art), Flori Abshier (Jason), Marta Blake (Jason), Emma Morris (Chris) and Abby Brusco; sons Philip Honkala, Michael Honkala, Peter Brusco and Sergio Brusco (deceased); and 18 grandchildren.
Services will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 100 Maple Ave., Keene on Saturday March 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. Because we love you, we ask you to wear a mask to the service because of COVID. Burial will be held privately at the family lot in Westfield, Mass.
Our family thoughts and those shared to us for Stephen are from our Lord. Well Done Good and Faithful Servant. To God Be The Glory.
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with arrangements. To share expressions of sympathy for the Brusco family or to leave a memory of Stephen, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.
