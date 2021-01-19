Stephen R. Ames, 78, of Marlborough, died at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon at the Jack Byrne Palliative Care Center on Dec. 20, 2020, after succumbing to injuries related to a fall at his home. He suffered from PSP, a neurological illness considered an atypical Parkinson’s.
The son of Forrest C. “Amesy” and Hester (Small) Ames, Steve grew up in Tyngsborough, Mass., and wasa graduate of Nashua High School, as well as Middlebury College and Columbia University in mechanical engineering. He was the founder of Ames Performance Engineering and Ames Automotive Enterprises, both businesses related to the Pontiac restoration industry.
He is survived by his wife, Joan, of Marlborough, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. (And everyone in the classic Pontiac world!)
Per Steve’s wishes, there will be no services, but his life will be celebrated through the Ames Automotive Foundation and future tours at his museum. To share memories, photographs and condolences with Steve’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.