Stephen Michael Scott

With his loving wife, Julie, at his side, Stephen Michael “Steve” Scott passed peacefully on Sept. 22, 2022, in Green Valley, Ariz.
Steve was born on April 3, 1950, to Edna and William Scott in Claremont. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1968. At St. Mary’s, he was a member of the soccer and basketball teams.
Steve joined the U.S. Army in 1968. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Steve served with the 196th Infantry Brigade of the American Division in Chu Lai.
Upon his discharge in 1970, Steve returned to the Claremont area, which served as a home base for his many travels to come. In 1973, he moved to Maine, where he would live for 25 years. After taking various courses there, he began an apprenticeship in furniture upholstery, leading him to eventually open his own upholstery business in South Portland, Maine. He owned and operated Scott’s Furniture Upholstering for more than 25 years, servicing many prominent clients.
Although he had a great love for Maine, the cold winters finally persuaded him to move to sunny Florida, where he settled and made his home for the next 20 years, and where he would meet his wife, Julie.
Steve was a long-standing and very active member of AA. He was proud of his 35 years of sobriety and was an integral part of the AA community wherever he lived. Steve was very sought-after as a sponsor and a speaker in the AA community, and he helped to change the lives of many others who met him in that way.
His relocations did not diminish Steve’s allegiance to his favorite NFL team, the New England Patriots. He also loved soccer, fast sports cars and harbored a deep love and connection with the ocean.
Steve will be missed to a degree that is hard to put into words. His smile, his beautiful blue eyes and his laughter made for an infectious combination. His compassion was a gift to anyone who was lucky enough to know him. He was an optimistic, charming and delightful person. He loved his family above all else, and his passing has left a void that cannot possibly be filled. We will always be grateful for the amazing memories and precious time we shared together.
Steve is survived by his wife of 13 years, Julie Scott; her three children and three grandchildren; and his son, Russ Scott, and his wife, Leslie, and their three children. He is survived also by his brother, Rick Scott, of Keene; Carol Mistler and her husband, Mike Mistler, of Brunswick, Maine; Lois Curtin of South Portland, Maine; Suzie Getman of Stratham; Lisa Steere and her husband, Doug Steere, of Noank, Conn.; his Aunt Doris and Uncle Albert of Claremont; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his beloved mother, Edna Scott, and his father, William Scott, along with his brother, Billy Scott, and many special aunts, uncles and grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Steve’s honor to the American Cancer Society’s research for MDS and Leukemia at www.cancer.org.
Steve’s family will gather to have a private Celebration of Life at Higgins Beach, Maine, a place he held close to his heart.