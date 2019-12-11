Stephanie Marie Fralic
Stephanie Marie Fralic, a beloved paraprofessional of Franklin Middle School, has passed expectedly at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon at the age of 35 due to a sudden illness, surrounded by her loved ones.
Stephanie graduated from Monadnock Regional High School in 2005 and went on to achieve her master’s degree in psychology. She was a longtime resident of Franklin but spent a good part of her life in Swanzey with her second family, Dragon/Knox, who loved her dearly.
She was survived by her children Alyssa, Grayson and Syler Benger, all of Franklin, and many loving family members there as well.
A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church, 679 Old Homestead Hwy., Swanzey at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cedarcrest Center for children with disabilities where Stephanie began her journey of life is appreciated by her family and friends.
