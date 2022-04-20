Stephan M. Snelling, 63, died March 9, 2022, at his home in Purling, N.Y., after a lengthy and hard-fought illness.
He is survived by his loving girlfriend, Cheryl Merritt, of Purling; a stepson, Dennis Williams, of Denver; his brothers: Brian Snelling and his wife, Michelle, of New Port Richey, Fla.; Eric Snelling II and his wife, Pamela, Jeffrey Snelling and William Snelling of Marlborough; his sisters: Kathleen St. Amant and her husband, Arthur, of Norwich, Conn.; and Patricia Bither and her husband, William, of Millersville, Md.; his aunts, Hilda Snelling of New Port Richey, Fla., and Marjorie Frigon of Spencer, Mass.; many nieces, nephews and cousins. His family is especially grateful for the love and joy Cheryl and her daughters, Christina Merritt and Kayla Artur, and their families, brought to Steve.
He was born in Webster, Mass., on June 13, 1958, to Eric and Ruth (nee Stevens) Snelling and lived in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire prior to moving to New York. He worked as a roofer and mechanic for more than 20 years. He was an enthusiastic model car builder, gifted craftsman and enjoyed restoring antiques, building furniture, carving and drawing. Kind and soft spoken, Stephan had a quick wit and dry sense of humor, bringing joy to many. A lover of cowboy hats and leather jackets, he was never seen without.
A family gathering to celebrate Steve will be held at a future date.
