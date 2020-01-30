Stella Nesbitt
Stella Katherine Nesbitt, 93, of Pleasant Street and a lifelong resident of Hinsdale, died peacefully Saturday morning, Jan. 25, 2020, in the comfort of her home with her family by her side following a period of declining health.
Mrs. Nesbitt was born in Rutland, Vt., on Aug. 25, 1926, the daughter of John and Anna (Kolodziey) Jagodzinski. She was raised and educated in Hinsdale and was a graduate of Hinsdale High School, Class of 1944.
She had been employed as office manager of the business office at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital from which she retired in 1994 following more than 37 faithful and dedicated years. Mrs. Nesbitt was a recipient of the Employee of the Year award, presented to her by the staff and management at the hospital. Previously she had worked at the former American Optical Company in Brattleboro.
A devout Catholic, Mrs. Nesbitt was a longtime communicant of Saint Joseph’s Church in Hinsdale and was an active member of the Catholic Daughters of America. She also held membership in the American Legion, Brattleboro Post #5 Auxiliary.
Of her leisure time activities, she enjoyed swimming and entertaining her many friends at her pool in Hinsdale. She also loved candlepin bowling at the former King’s Bowling Center in Brattleboro.
On April 22, 1946, at Saint Joseph’s Church in Hinsdale she was married to Robert Nesbitt, who predeceased her in 1978.
Survivors include three daughters: Sharon Anne Stevens and her husband, Joe, of Mulberry, Fla.; Donna Helen McLean and her husband, Carl, of Griswold, Conn.; and Mary Catherine Winslow and her husband, Dave, of Hinsdale; six grandchildren: Jason Winslow, Melissa Curran, Daryn Hickey, Dave Winslow Jr. and Rob Winslow; and eight great-grandchildren.
Additionally, she leaves many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
In conjunction with her husband she was predeceased by: two brothers, Walter and Stevie Kolodziey; two sisters, Mary Feinberg and Frances Blanchette; and a grandson, Christopher Winslow.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11 a.m. at Saint Joseph’s Church in Hinsdale. A calling hour will precede the services from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass. A reception will follow the services at the American Legion in Brattleboro.
Committal Rites and burial will be in Saint Joseph’s Cemetery in the springtime when the cemetery reopens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Stella Katherine Nesbitt’s name may be made to: The Hinsdale Volunteer Fire Dept., 13 Depot St., Hinsdale NH 03451; or to Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 593, Brattleboro VT 05302.
To sign an online register book with messages of e-condolence to the family, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
