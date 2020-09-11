Stella May Chickering

Stella May (Adams) Chickering, 89, passed from this earth on Sept. 4, 2020, surrounded in a circle of love by “her Girls.”
Born in Hartford, Vt., and trained as a registered nurse in Boston, Stella spent most of her life in Spofford. Married to the big personality of Glenn, Stella was the quiet sidekick for 54 years before Glenn’s passing in 2014. Shortly after, she moved to the New Hampshire seacoast to be closer to family.
Stella enjoyed her career as a nurse and exemplified the calm, caring compassion that makes a good nurse great. She spent time as the school nurse at Chesterfield Central School but most of her career was at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland, where she served her patients with empathy and a good dose of humor.
A cornerstone of her life was her ability to connect with people. She had oodles of great friends and was never more than a phone call away for neighbors who needed a little reassurance or advice. One group that brought her great joy was the “Tuesday Stitchers” who met to knit, sew and pour out their joys and sorrows. And although Stella did not have a sister, per se, Audrey Ericson filled that role with boundless energy, support and wonderful hand-written letters that she enjoyed many times over.
Her family was a primary focus and they knew her to send the best care packages, bake the best cookies, be silly and playful and always have a smile and the best hugs. Sadly, a major loss and heartbreak for Stella was when her son, Jack, died in 1980, but he burned bright in all their hearts and he was always a part of any family gathering.
Her beloved family will miss her dearly: her daughter, Fran Chickering, and her husband, Peter Dobroski, of Dover; her daughter, Cheryl Brigham, and her husband, Ronnie, of Hampton; and her daughter, Glenda Stoddard, and her husband, David, of Windsor Locks, Conn. The brightest twinkle was in her eyes as Stella talked about her grandchildren: Whitney Brigham (Chad Comeau) of Haverhill, Mass.; Nick Dobroski and his wife, Megan, of New York City; Dillon Stoddard (Alyssa Perreault) of Medford, Mass.; Kate Lonek and her husband, Dennis, of Dover; and Denver Stoddard of Los Angeles.
Stella had a sweet tooth, a quick smile and a gentle loving spirit. If you knew her and she touched your life, the family asks you to perform a Random Act of Kindness in her honor. If you are so moved to make a memorial gift in her honor, she requested they be directed to: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 22 Fox Run Road, Newington NH 03801; or Asbury Methodist Church, 532 NH Route 63, Chesterfield NH 03443.
There will be no public service at this time due to COVID-19. However there will be a memorial service via ZOOM at some time in the near future. If you would like to attend this service, please email Fran at fchickering1@gmail.com for information and the ZOOM link. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
