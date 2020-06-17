Stanley G. Gunnerson
Stanley G. Gunnerson, 90, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away unexpectedly on June 12, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth (West) Gunnerson for almost 67 years.
Stanley was born on April 9, 1930, in Shrewsbury, Mass., the son of Henry and Flora (McCullough) Gunnerson. He was one of eight siblings and attended elementary school in Shrewsbury. He later moved to East Westmoreland, where he spent two years of his education in a one-room schoolhouse. Stanley worked on a farm in Walpole while attending Walpole High School and graduated as salutatorian of the Class of 1948.
After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Atlantic City, N.J., where he served four years during the Korean War as an air traffic controller.
Stanley later went to work with Henry G. Neugebauer Electrical Contractors as an electrician apprentice on the G.I. Bill. He was employed by Timken Corporation in Keene as a machine maintenance leader and retired after 35 years as a machine maintenance supervisor.
He was a strong Christian man and longtime member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Keene.
In addition to his devoted wife, Elizabeth, he will be greatly missed by his daughters: Hope Mann and her husband, Craig, of Bloomfield, Conn.; and Hilary Jenkins and her husband, Gary, of Chichester; two grandsons: Derek Carroll and Justin Mann; a brother, Kenneth Gunnerson, and his wife, Beverly, of Walpole; a sister, Jean Wotton, of Tinton Falls, N.J.; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Stanley was predeceased by his first daughter, Sabra, at the age of seven.
A private service and burial with military honors will be held in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Keene, at a later date.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.