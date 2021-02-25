Stanley D. Burt, Jr.

Stanley D. “Sonny” Burt Jr., 47, of Troy, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Troy on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.
His parents, Patricia L. (Minelli) and Stanley D. Burt Sr., welcomed their son into the world on Jan. 6, 1973, in Keene. Sonny was a resident of Troy for most of his life. He worked as a heavy equipment operator with Continental Paving Company in Londonderry for the past two years. When not hard at work, he enjoyed ice racing, and snowmobiling and 4-wheeling at his cabin in Pittsburg. He was a member of the Troy Snowmobile Association and held his Massachusetts Engineering Hoisting License. Sonny loved anything that found him in the out-of-doors, including fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed pencil sketching.
He will be greatly missed by his three daughters: Desiree Gulyban and her fiance, Ronald Bys, of Epsom; Alexis Burt of Jaffrey; and Cheyenne Burt; four grandchildren: Braydan Hughes, Olivia Hughes, Maveric Hughes and Madalyn Lambert; a brother, David Burt, of Newburyport, Mass.; a sister, Cheryl Field, and her husband, Brian, of North Charleston, S.C.; an aunt, Gloria Platek, of Halifax, Vt.; and his fiancee, Meaghan Winoksi, of Troy, and her children, Anna Bell Lambert, Aliviah Lambert and Lincoln Lambert.
A celebration of Sonny’s life will be held at a date and time to be announced when we can all gather safely. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Burt’s memory to the American Heart Association Northeast Affiliate, Two Wall St., Manchester NH 03101. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
