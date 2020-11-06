Stanley Alan “Stan” Robertson, 84, of Hinsdale, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Pine Heights in Brattleboro. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. His full obituary can be found at Ker Phaneuf Funeral Home’s website at www.phaneuf.net
