Stacey (McMurphy) Forand, 62, a resident of Naperville, Ill., since 1989, passed away peacefully on Jan. 1, 2021, at her home, surrounded by the love of her family.
She was born on Nov. 26, 1958, in Rochester, N.Y., and raised in Keene.
Stacey is survived by her devoted husband of 35 years, Dick Forand; her loving sons: Alex (Kristen); Bryan (fiancée Alyssa Van Paris); and Lucas (fiancée Jessica Musgrove) Forand; her cherished grandson, Grant Joseph Forand; her dear siblings: Sarah McMurphy of Keene; Susan McMurphy of Long Branch, N.J.; Marcia (Tim) Bassett of East Hampton, Mass.; and Marc (Michele) McMurphy of Henniker; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and many great friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Charles McMurphy and Claire McMurphy; and her sister, Meghan McMurphy.
Stacey was a compassionate wife, mother, grandmother and a loyal friend for nearly 30 years in the Maplebrook/Winding Creek neighborhood. Stacey had a gift for hospitality. Many neighborhood families remember Stacey as a kind, caring and welcoming neighbor who was always willing to welcome new moms to the neighborhood. In addition to her local presence, she worked at World Relief, providing valuable services to immigrants in and around Dupage County (Ill.). She was steadfast in her faith, a wonderful mother and a cancer survivor. She had a great sense of humor and always lit up the room with her quick wit.
For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Stacey’s life, memorials may be directed to www.chicagoland.worldrelief.org.
Private family services will be held. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, Ill., was entrusted with arrangements. For information, please call 630-355-0213, or visit www.friedrich-jones.com.
