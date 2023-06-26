Spencer Struble, 94, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023.
He was born on April 14, 1929, in Mt. Vernon, N.Y., to Herbert Spencer Struble, a U.S. Army Colonel, and Carrie (Plate) Struble.
A self-proclaimed “Army Brat,” Spencer moved frequently throughout his childhood, attending elementary school in Essex Junction, Vt., middle school in North Carolina and high school at Western High in Washington, D.C. He graduated from Yale University in 1951 with a degree in mechanical engineering and a commission as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. After serving in the Air Force from 1951 to 1953, Spencer attended Harvard Business School, graduating in 1955.
Spencer settled in West Hartford, Conn., where he and his first wife, Mary, raised four children. He began his long career in management at Veeder-Root in Hartford, Conn., and then spent the second half of his working life at Markem Corporation in Keene, retiring as a senior vice president. It was there that he met his second wife, Linda, to whom he was married for 42 years. Upon his retirement, Spencer and Linda relocated to Dover to be closer to family and enjoy life on the coast.
In his free time, Spencer enjoyed traveling with Linda, particularly to the Cotswolds in England. He also loved skiing, sailing and being out on the water in his Boston Whaler, a boat he purchased when he lost a bet with his eldest daughter. Model trains, which he began collecting when he was five, were another source of great joy to him throughout his life. He loved to build and could repair anything, which he often did in his carefully organized workshop.
His activities in retirement were many. From designing and building his home in Dover to extensive genealogy work, Spencer always had projects that kept him active. Perhaps his most ambitious work was the transfer of years of home movies from film to DVD and the comprehensive cataloguing of family photos dating back to the mid-1800s. This gift to his family will be a cherished part of his legacy.
A quintessential gentleman, Spencer loved a good conversation, time with his family and friends, and an occasional perfect bourbon Manhattan. Spencer was adept at making friends — people who knew him well joked that he could get on a chairlift with a stranger and get off at the top of the mountain with a new friend. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Spencer was predeceased by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Linda (Nowak) Struble; and his four children: Carrie Struble Horsey (David), Sally Branson Struble (Michael), Elizabeth Struble Alter and Spencer William Struble (Sonia). He is also survived by his seven grandchildren: Charlotte Horsey, Nicholas Horsey, Jackson Spitzer, Dora Alter, Irving Alter, Susana Struble and Stella Struble.
The family planned a Celebration of Life on June 24, 2023. Burial will be private. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.taskerfuneralservice.com.
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Help amplify our impact
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?