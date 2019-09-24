Sophie Goodnow
Sophie (Budzik) Goodnow, 90, a longtime resident of Swanzey and formerly of Gardner, Mass., died on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. She passed peacefully in the comfort of her home with the love of family near while sleeping.
Sophie was born the daughter of the late Alexandria (Erunski) and Felix Budzik on April 23, 1929, in Winchester. She was educated locally and graduated from Thayer High School class of 1947.
In 1948 she exchanged vows with George L. Goodnow. They were married in a simple service with close family and friends in attendance. Sadly, George passed in 1997 after 48 years of marriage.
She worked at the Woodward Home in Keene for many years as a housekeeper before retiring in 1994. Prior, she had worked at the Homestead Woolen Mill as a spinner and the Gardner newspaper as a proofreader.
Sophie was a longtime member of the West Swanzey Community Church. She enjoyed working and attending church suppers, going to craft fairs, meeting with her friends for lunch. She also enjoyed making crafts and painting.
Mrs. Goodnow is survived by her two children, Gary P. Goodnow and his wife, Jo Anne, of Swanzey and Alice M. Landan and her husband, Reginald, of Swanzey; a granddaughter, Sophie A. Landan of Swanzey. In addition, she leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Sophie is predeceased by her son, Leonard Goodnow; and her siblings, Alexander Budzik, Thelma Andrejewski, Joseph Budzik, Bony Budzik, Cecilia Kenney and Chester Budzik.
In keeping with Sophie’s wishes all services will be private in the family lot at Oak Hill Cemetery in Swanzey.
Donations can be made in memory of Sophie Goodnow to: Swanzey Community Church, P.O. Box 5, West Swanzey, NH 03469 or to: West Swanzey Historical Museum, P.O. Box 416, West Swanzey, NH 03469.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.