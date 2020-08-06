Sister Anne Vaccarest
Sister Anne Vaccarest, formerly Sister Mary Regna, 86, a Sister of Mercy for 64 years, died April 20, 2020, after a period of declining health.
A native of Lexington, Mass., she was the daughter of the late George and Regna (Mongrain) Vaccarest.
Sister Anne held an M.A. in philosophy from Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., and a B.A. in English from Mount St. Mary College in Hooksett. She taught at St. Joseph High School in Manchester, Castle Secretarial College in Windham, and Mount St. Mary College in Hooksett.
In 1978, Sister Anne received her certification in religious communications from Loyola University in New Orleans. From 1978 to 1981, she was an editor in the Manchester Diocesan Office of Communications. From 1981 to 1986, she was the director of communications for the Sisters of Mercy in Silver Spring, Md., and from 1986 to 1990 Sister Anne served as vice president of the New Hampshire Regional Community Leadership Team. Simultaneously, she was the communications director for the New Hampshire Regional Community. From 2006 until her death, Sister Anne was the editorial consultant for the Sisters of Mercy — Northeast Community.
Sister Anne had many interests and talents. She was gifted with a lovely singing voice and played the organ, piano and violin. She also loved art and the Red Sox.
Sister Anne is survived by the members of her Mercy Community; and her cousins: Ernest, Tony and Paul Hebert, and James Condry. Sister Anne was predeceased by her sister, Elise Vaccarest.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 10 a.m., at St. Matthew Church, Windham. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy — Northeast, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland RI 02864-1124; and online at www.sistersofmercy.org/northeast.
Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham NH 03087. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.