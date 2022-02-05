Sigrid Scholz-Karabakakis, a 29-year resident of Brattleboro and Keene, died peacefully at her home in Brattleboro on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, after a valiant battle with brain cancer, surrounded by her family, pets, candles, incense, gentle music and boundless love. She was 66 years old.
Sigrid was an active member of the Saint George Greek Orthodox Church and numerous community organizations. She was also a world traveler, an artist and a craftsperson who sold at fairs and farmers’ markets across New England and in California. She was married to George Karabakakis, the CEO of HCRS.
Born in Grafenwohr, Germany, Sigrid was educated in Germany and as a young woman traveled extensively around the world. On a backpacking expedition in Nepal, she met her future husband and as a first date journeyed to Mount Everest. After they married and made their home in the United States in 1983, Sigrid and George continued traveling internationally, eventually taking their children with them. Sigrid’s family in Germany had instilled in her a love of nature, traditions, rituals and the power of loyalty and connection. During her travels, she developed a deep appreciation for all the rich and diverse traditions of cultures she encountered.
She lived in Berkeley, Calif., for 10 years before moving to Brattleboro, Keene, and then back to Brattleboro. In addition to her membership at the Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, Sigrid was actively engaged with the Harris Center, Aveo, MoCo, New England Youth Theatre and the Keene Amateur Astronomy Club, among other organizations. She was an active rock hound, seeking treasures in the earth. She also had a deep appreciation of “Star Trek” and “The Lord of the Rings,” attending conventions throughout the country and traveling to New Zealand to visit Hobbiton.
Sigrid sought to bring a consciousness of multi-cultural diversity into her community. She spent years patiently, passionately and lovingly teaching her children, Jason and Alexander, and homeschooling her daughter, Habame.
Sigrid imported jewelry and batik clothing from Bali and Thailand for 15 years and, with George, owned a store, Dance of Life, in Berkeley, Calif. She also sold crafts at markets and gift shows across the country. Sigrid’s whimsical crafts embodied her love of faeries, gnomes, the wonder of nature, and anything found in the earth and sea. Her pieces from across the world included everything from stepping stones to fantastical Fimo pins, hand-dipped rainbow candles, felted creatures and scenes, birch bark fairy houses to hand-painted silk scenes of dragons, flowers, faeries and children.
Sigrid’s spirit was simultaneously one of a warrior goddess and a fairy of the forests. Her compassion extended to all creatures, including birds in flight, salamanders, hedgehogs, chipmunks and squirrels. Her love for the wonder of nature came from her deep spiritual connection to the earth and all living things. She saved thousands of salamanders as a team leader during the big nights at salamander crossings in Keene for more than 15 years.
Sigrid was a remarkable human being, selfless, kind and accepted people for who they are. She was a strong advocate for her children and cared deeply for social justice causes. Sigrid is loved by so many around the world and at home. Her family and friends will miss her immensely and know that her spirit and soul and irrepressible presence continues in each of us and in her home, gardens, artwork and in the love and compassion she selflessly shared with each of those close to her.
She is survived by George, and her children, Jason, Alexander and Habame.
A memorial gathering in celebration of her life will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the West Village Meeting House off of South Street in Brattleboro, starting at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sigrid’s name may be made to: The Harris Center for Conservation Education, 83 Kings Highway, Hancock NH 03449; or The New England Youth Theatre, 100 Flat St., Brattleboro VT 05301.
To share a memory or send condolences to the family, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
