Sidney Low III

Sidney “Skip” Low III, of Winterport, Maine, passed away at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Maine, on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the age of 52 after succumbing to injuries sustained in a single motorcycle accident that took place on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Bangor, Maine.
Skip is lovingly remembered by his parents, Sidney Low Jr. and Nanci Low MacMillan, of Orono, Maine; his sister, Erica Low Moody, and her husband, Chris, of Keene; his sister, Ariana Marchesini, and her husband, Alex, of Bel Air, Calif.; his niece, Paige Moody, of Bellows Falls; and his dog, Izzy, and cat, Tigger.
Skip was born in Baltimore, Md., attended Keene High School in Keene and went on to work as a machine operator at DM&J Waste Management in Winterport, Maine.
Skip enjoyed spending time with his family and close friends, hands-on projects, tinkering with his old cars, helping others and fixing just about anything. He enjoyed kayaking, snowmobiling, motorcycle rides, listening to classic rock music and watching movies. He will be remembered for his laughter, kind heart, and dedication to his family, his friends and his work.
Graveside services will be private.
A celebration of life for Skip will be held at The Winterport Union Meeting House, 177 Main St., Winterport, Maine, on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, beginning at 2 p.m. Refreshments will be served. The family welcomes all who knew and loved Skip as they did to share memories and stories of his life on that day.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bangor Humane Society, 693 Mt. Hope Ave., Bangor ME 04401.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.gatheringus.com/memorial/sidney-skip-low-iii/7855.
