Shirley V. Peterson

Shirley V. Petersen, 92, of Westmoreland, and formerly of Swanzey, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland.
Her parents, Fred and Olive (Crocker) Randall, welcomed their daughter into the world on Feb. 14, 1929, in Whitefield, Maine, giving her a middle name of Valentine in honor of her special day of birth.
Shirley worked at the 3M Company in Connecticut as a machinist, and later in environmental services at the VA Hospital in West Haven, Conn., for many years.
When not hard at work, she enjoyed flower gardening, crocheting, baking, and canning and preserving her favorite foods.
She is survived by her three daughters: Sally Dow of Maine, June Simone of Connecticut and Dolly Jeffery of Tennessee; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and her exceptional caregivers and staff at Maplewood, who were with her daily. Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Malcolm M. Petersen, on Jan. 12, 1998.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Mountain View Cemetery, Old Homestead Highway (Route 32), Swanzey. All are welcome to attend and are reminded of the requirement to please wear facemasks and maintain the physical distancing protocol.
In lieu of flowers and in acknowledgement of the exceptional Maplewood staff, the family requests that donations may be made in Mrs. Petersen’s memory to the Activities Department at Maplewood Nursing Home, 201 River Road, Westmoreland NH 03467.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
