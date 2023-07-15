Shirley V. Lawrence Doolittle, 92, a longtime resident of Winchester and Hinsdale, passed away on July 5, 2023, at the Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland.
Her parents, Forest and Elsie (Patnaude) Doolittle, welcomed their daughter into the world on May 15, 1931, in Winchester. She grew up in Winchester and was a 1949 graduate of Thayer High School.
Shirley worked for more than 25 years with Bridgeport Metal Goods in Hinsdale. When not hard at work, she enjoyed working in her vegetable and floral gardens, and feeding all of the wild turkeys who frequented her yard. She loved listening to all kinds of music.
Shirley was a longtime member of The United Church of Winchester, and early on she taught Sunday school at the church.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her two children, Linda L. Christo of Keene, and Jim Lawrence and his wife, Cindy, of Winchester; her grandchildren: Stephen Christo and his wife, Riannon, of Brookline; Pamela Stewart and her husband, Brandon, of Swanzey; Stephen Lawrence of Winchester; Ben Lawrence and his wife, Holly, of Jaffrey; Nicholas Lawrence of Hinsdale; and Abagail Lawrence of Tempe, Ariz.; her great-grandchildren: Stevie Christo, Winslow Lawrence, Briley Lawrence and Christina Stewart; her sister, Beverly Brewer, and her husband, Bradley, of Winchester; her brother, George Doolitttle, and his wife, Pat, of Winchester; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Farnum, of Keene; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Three brothers, Rodney, Frederick and Earl Doolittle, and two sisters, Geraldine Brewer and Rosalie Holman, predeceased her.
Services and burial in the Evergreen Cemetery, Winchester, will be held privately by the family.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Shirley’s memory to the Resident’s Activity Fund at Maplewood Nursing Home, 201 River Road, Westmoreland NH 03467.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Shirley's care.