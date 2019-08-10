Shirley S. Collins
Shirley Stanclift Collins, 97, of Rolling Hills Village and a former resident of Monument Road, Hinsdale, died Wednesday morning, Aug. 7, 2019, at Applewood Rehabilitation Center.
Shirley was born in Hinsdale on June 26, 1922, the daughter of Clarence and Gladys (Robbins) Howe. A lifelong resident of Hinsdale, she attended Hinsdale public schools, including Hinsdale High School.
She had been employed as a book binder at the former BookPress in Brattleboro where she retired from. Previously, Shirley worked in the Hinsdale School Lunch Program at both the elementary and high school and was fondly known as the “Lunch Lady.” She also had been employed for many years at the former White & Washburn Paper Mill in Hinsdale.
Shirley was a longtime member of the North Hinsdale Community Church.
Of her leisure time activities, she enjoyed working in her flower garden, baking, and time shared with her family that included following her grandson’s sporting events. She was also an avid reader.
Shirley was first married to Reginald Stanclift, who predeceased her. She later married Sherwin Collins, who is also deceased.
Survivors include one son, Larry Stanclift and his wife, Ethel, of Hinsdale; a stepdaughter, Gail Barnaby and companion, David Hughes, of Wilder, Vt.; daughter-in-law, Christine Stanclift of Keene; five grandchildren, Jim Stanclift and wife, Heidi, Reginald Stanclift, Carmen LaFromboise, Nicole Fostello and Chad Barnaby; and a granddaughter-in-law, Ellen Stanclift.
Additionally, she leaves 18 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by one son, Reginald “Jim” Stanclift; four brothers, William, Clarence “Sonny,” Kenneth and Robert “Butch” Howe; and three grandchildren, Tina Blood, Jeffrey and Shawn Stanclift.
Graveside committal services will be conducted Friday, Aug. 16, at 2 p.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery on Depot Street in Hinsdale with Pastor Michael McKosker officiating. A reception will follow, to be announced at the close of the graveside service.
Memorial contributions in Shirley’s name may be made to Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 593, Brattleboro, Vt. 05302.
To sign an online register book with messages of condolence to the family, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
