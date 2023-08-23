Shirley Rebecca Dunton

Shirley Rebecca (Ball) Dunton, 93, of Alstead, passed away peacefully on Aug. 17, 2023, surrounded by her children and other family members.
She was born in Keene on Jan. 20, 1930, the tenth child of the 15 born to Ernest and Victoria (Webster) Ball.
Shirley grew up on a farm in Surry. She often shared stories of working in the hay fields, going out to the field to fetch the cows and bringing in firewood. Shirley never went to high school as she stayed home to work on the farm when the boys went off to fight in World War II.
Prior to marriage, she spent some time in New York with her sister, Elizabeth, helping her to care for her daughter, Susy. Upon her return to New Hampshire she worked at Findings Jewelry in Keene. She also worked at Douglas Cuddle Toys.
Shirley and Roger Dunton Jr. were married on July 1, 1962, and built their home in Surry. Together they raised five children, 13 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.
Shirley spent many years helping Roger with his garage business. She was often running here or there to pick up parts or materials.
In 1987, they moved to central Florida. There, they worked raising and selling tropical plants. She loved being out in her gardens caring for the plants. In her later years, she often said one thing she missed the most was being able to go out and work in the garden, although her daughters Karen and Brenda offered to let her weed their gardens any time she wanted.
Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family, playing board games, card games and puzzles. She enjoyed listening to classic country music and collecting unicorns.
Shirley is survived by her siblings: Samuel Ball, Gertrude (Paul) Haynes, Patricia Faria and Edith (Bill) Hasbrouck; her children: Dolores (Clay) Mew, Andrew (Dawn) Dunton, Karen (Dwayne) Hakey, Brian (Belinda) Dunton and Brenda (Scott) Johnson; her grandchildren: Penny (Keith) Abrahamson, Chase Mew, Andrew Dunton Jr., Adam Dunton, Shaena Hakey, Erin (Dan) Kramer, Michael (Lauren) Hakey, Autumn Dunton, Alisha (Bubba) Hope, Shane Hakey and Nicholas Hakey; and great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Dunton Jr.; her parents, Ernest and Victoria Ball; her siblings: E. Weston Ball, Elizabeth Ball, Lois Porter, Herbert Ball, Sarah Ball, William Ball, Ruth Ball, Geraldine Witoshynsky, John Ball and Judith Currier; and her grandsons, Tony White and Justin Hakey.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Surry Town Hall, Village Road, Surry. It will be followed by the burial of Shirley and Roger at the Surry Village Cemetery. The family invites you to stay for a luncheon following the interment.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alstead Ambulance Squad, P.O. Box 24, Alstead NH 03602; or a charity of your choice.