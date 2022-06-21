Shirley Paine

Shirley (Pomeroy) Paine, 89, passed away on June 18, 2022, at her home in Northbridge, Mass.
She is survived by her husband, Carroll Paine, to whom she was married for 68 years. She is also survived by three children: Donald and his wife, April, of Glenwood Springs, Colo.; Julie Polucha and her husband, John, of Sutton, Mass.; and Douglas and wife, Cathy, of New Salem Mass. All were with her at the time of her passing, when she could no longer overcome the intrusion of respiratory problems which had plagued her for several years.
Shirley is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Nathan, Josh, Trevor and Ali, the family of Don and April; Zachary, Anna, Neil and Katy, the family of Julie and John Polucha: and Ava and Austin, the family of Doug and Cathy; as well as nine great-grandchildren.
Shirley grew up in Walpole but came to Northbridge, Mass., 64 years ago when her husband began teaching at Northbridge High School. After graduation from Walpole High School, she attended and graduated from Northampton Business School. Prior to their marriage in 1954 she worked at several secretarial positions in the Springfield, Mass., area.
After raising her family, she worked as secretary of the Village Congregational Church in Whitinsville, Mass., where she was also a member for more than 50 years. Her participation at church included serving as a Deacon, and she was also on the Prudential Committee, Pastoral Search Committee and the Secretary to the Church Committee, as well as being a member of the choir. Shirley also worked as the secretary/office manager at the Whitinsville Water Company.
Following her retirement in 1987, Shirley served as a Hospice volunteer for many years and in the end of her life was a grateful recipient of services from Salmon Hospice, which enabled her to remain at home during her transition. Our family wishes to express our appreciation to the nurses and staff at Salmon Hospice for their outstanding care and support in this time of need. Friends and neighbors have also been very thoughtful.
Final arrangements will be private and family centered.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Worcester County Food Bank, 474 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury MA 01545.
The Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, Mass., is assisting the family.