Shirley M. Potter, 75, of Marlborough and a former longtime resident of Keene, passed away at her home in Marlborough on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
Her parents, Ralph and Simone Marie (Provencher) Patnaude, welcomed their daughter into the world on July 1, 1946, in Keene. She grew up in Keene and was a graduate of Keene High School. Her fondest childhood memories was growing up with nine brothers and one sister. Her proudest career accomplishment was working at Markem Corporation as a machinist for 42 years.
She loved playing cards and cribbage, enjoying beating her opponents at these games. She was a lover of birds and enjoyed birdwatching. She also enjoyed trips browsing through the area thrift stores. Shirley’s favorite times where those spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She had a huge heart and her smile would light up any room she walked into. Shirley loved family gatherings, especially their “Christmas in July” and the fun and laughter of the Yankee swaps for this gathering.
Those left to cherish her memories are her son, George Potter and his partner, Michelle Rhodes, of Keene; her daughter, Theresa Robinson of Keene; her grandchildren: Tyler Robinson and his wife, Colleen, and Cody Robinson, all of Keene; and Krystle Clark and her partner, Andrew Shultz, of Hinsdale; her great-grandchildren: Siena Robinson, Ariah-Reign Robinson, Bayleigh Reneé Robinson and Kaleb Marsh; her brother, George Patnaude, of Keene; her sister, Patricia Walker, and her husband, Greg, of Keene; her nephews and nieces: Michael Potter and his wife, Linda, and their children, Amanda and Clark; George and Sue Potter and their children, Dorothy and Sunday; and Jim and Linda Potter and their children, Jeff and Kerry.
Shirley was predeceased by her husband of 31 years, Frederick “Fred” Potter, on Feb. 1, 2001; and her siblings: Donald, infant John, Richard, Raymond, Henry, Paul, Larry and Louie Patnaude.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. All are welcome to attend. A reception will follow the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Potter’s memory to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, West Swanzey NH 03446.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
