On Sunday, May 7, 2023, Shirley K. Conway passed away peacefully at her home in Greenland. She was 93 and a resident of Keene most of her life.
She was born in Keene to Edward and Edna (Sevigny) Keating in 1930. She had five brothers: James, Arthur, Richard, Edward Jr. and William; and a sister, Lorraine Croteau, who all predeceased her.
She attended Keene schools, graduating from Keene High School in 1948, and was active in the community, including the Republican Party, Beta Sigma Phi sorority and other charitable organizations. As a devout Catholic, she was a member of the St. Margaret Mary and St. Bernard parishes.
Shirley was married to Richard (Dick) Conway for 53 years until his passing in 2006. Shirley was the co-owner of Dick Conway Real Estate in Keene, selling residential and commercial real estate and property development, including Key Road and the Ramada Inn in Keene. She also sold real estate on the New Hampshire seacoast for a few years. She was a licensed realtor for 57 years, being active into her 80s. She and Dick were also co-owners of the Red Roof Restaurant and Hungry Lion Restaurant in Keene.
Known as the “hat lady,” Shirley was a distinctive figure with her matching hats to her professional wardrobe. She relished her 100-plus hats and had a set for each season.
Shirley, also known affectionately as “Suke” to her immediate family, is survived by her daughter, Juliene, of Greenland; her sister-in-law, Thora Keating, of Hudson, Fla; and her nephews: Joe Croteau and his wife, Susan, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; and Peter Croteau and his wife, Kerry, of Rye; her great-nephew, Jeffrey Croteau, and his wife, Talia, of Reading, Mass.; her great-nieces: Lauren Smedley and her husband, Jon, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; Jennifer Lippert and her husband, Rudy, of Needham, Mass.; Vanessa Croteau and her partner, Shayne Forsley, of Hampton; Alyssa Croteau of Charleston, S.C.; and Abigail Battles-Bouchard and her husband, Andrew, of Ossipee; and her great-great nieces and nephews: Addison and Henry Smedley of Cape Elizabeth; Maine, and Charles and Emma Lippert of Needham, Mass. Within the large Keating family, Shirley also had nine nephews, six nieces, and many great-nephews and nieces whom she lovingly cherished.
A funeral mass will be held in her honor in the near future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made in her honor to Shirley’s favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, Tenn.