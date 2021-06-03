On Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, Shirley J. (Tatro) Powers, 68, a resident of Winchester, passed away at the Bay-State Medical Center, Greenfield, Mass., surrounded by the love and support of her family.
She was born in Keene on Oct. 28, 1951, the daughter of Earl and Helen (Anderson) Tatro. She was a 1969 graduate of Thayer High School in Winchester. Shirley loved spending time with her family and devoted herself to providing a warm and loving home for them. For more than 43 years, she was a loving wife to her husband, Alden Powers. The couple shared many wonderful years and memories together. She was an avid animal lover and was always willing to invite a new four-legged friend into the family when they needed a home. She enjoyed feeding the birds that would visit her yard, and working in her garden. She loved the ocean and visiting Hampton Beach.
She is survived by her sons: Jason Taylor; and Jeremy Powers and his wife, Naarah; her daughters: Vicki Taylor, Kaitlyn Powers and Shannon Powers; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her brother, Richard Tatro; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. Her daughter, Mallory Powers, her sister, Carol Ann Tatro, and her brother, David Tatro, predeceased her.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Winchester.
