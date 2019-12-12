Shirley J. Powers
On Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, Shirley J. (Tatro) Powers, 68, a resident of Winchester, passed away at the Bay-State Medical Center in Greenfield, Mass., surrounded by the love and support of her family.
She was born in Keene on Oct. 28, 1951, the daughter of Earl and Helen (Anderson) Tatro. She was a 1969 graduate of Thayer High School in Winchester.
Shirley loved spending time with her family and devoted herself to providing a warm and loving home for them. For more than 43 years, she was a loving wife to her husband, Alden Powers. The couple shared many wonderful years and memories together.
She was an avid animal lover and was always willing to invite a new four-legged friend into the family when it needed a home. She enjoyed caring for and feeding the birds that would visit her yard. She also enjoyed working in her garden, growing beautiful flowers.
She is survived by her sons: Jason Taylor; Jeremy Powers and his wife, Naarah; her daughters: Vicki Taylor, Kaitlyn Powers and Shannon Powers; grandchildren: Chelsea, Clarissa, Cheyenne, Chantelle, Isabelle, Thomas, Wesson, Annalee, Audrey and Kaia; great-grandchildren: Nealon, Hazen, Camden, Summer and Khaisyn; brother, Richard Tatro; sister, Carol Ann Tatro; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. Her daughter, Mallory, and her brother, David, predeceased her.
A graveside service will be held in the Evergreen Cemetery, Richmond Road, Winchester, in the spring of 2020 and will be announced as the date draws closer.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
