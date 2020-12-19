Shirley H. Crowley, 78, of Peterborough and formerly of Rindge, died peacefully on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Keene after a brief battle with cancer.
Shirley was born in Peterborough on Oct. 19, 1942, daughter of Raymond and Florence (Simons) Hannon. She was a 1960 graduate of Conant High School and earned her bachelor’s degree from Keene State College. She enjoyed a career as a teacher, returning to school herself eventually to earn a master’s degree in 1984 from Fitchburg State College. She had taught at Rindge Memorial School and Jaffrey Grade School before eventually retiring from Wheelock School in Keene.
After her retirement, she enjoyed traveling and spent winters in Clearwater, Fla., for many years. She also belonged to the Adventurers Group based out of Wilton. Shirley led a social lifestyle, enjoying time together with family and her many friends from work, church and beyond.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was also predeceased by her husband, Thomas J. Crowley, on July 27, 1992; and her son, John T. Crowley, on June 6, 2007.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Letourneau, of Jaffrey; and Shauna Chamberlain and her husband, Peter, also of Jaffrey; her daughter-in-law, Norma Crowley, of Wilton; her grandchildren: Danielle Letourneau and Shawn Mahoney of Jaffrey, Alysha and Eric Bourgoine of Hancock, Matthew Chamberlain of Jaffrey, and Thomas and Timothy Crowley of Wilton; her great-grandchildren: Dustin and Dylan Adams, Sienna Mahoney, Skylar and Maverick Bourgoine; and a large extended family and many friends.
There will be no calling hours or services at this time but they will be announced in the spring with hopes of safer times to gather.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Thomas J. Crowley Memorial Scholarship Endowment, c/o Advancement Services, Keene State College, 229 Main St., MS-2701, Keene NH 03435; or to any local food pantry.
To share memories, photographs, and condolences with Shirley’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.