A great lady with a wonderful sense of humor will be greatly missed by many with the passing of Shirley F. Turcotte, 90, a lifelong resident of Keene, on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Langdon Place of Keene.
Her parents, Freda M. (Patnode) and Samuel P. Dintino Sr., welcomed their daughter into the world on April 9, 1930, in Keene. Shirley grew up in Keene, attending local schools, and was a graduate of Keene High School. Shirley loved people and this was reflected in her long work career in customer service starting with the former Woolworth department store, Goodnow’s department store and Boccia and Grout shoe store. She transitioned to banking and had a long career as head teller with the Ashuelot National Bank, Indian Head Bank and Fleet Bank, all of Keene. Following her retirement, she worked part-time with the Connecticut River Bank in Keene.
She was a member of the Keene VFW Post No. 799 Auxiliary and the William Marconi Italian Society Women’s Auxiliary. Shirley enjoyed crocheting and completing puzzle books. She also “loved to dust”! Her favorite pastime, however, centered on her family, especially her grandchildren. She also shared a special bond with her sister, Joanne, as well. In her later years, Shirley grew quite fond of the family’s “furry friends.”
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon M. Johnson, and her husband, Gary Sr., of Keene; her son, Gary E. Turcotte, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; her grandchildren: Gary C. Johnson Jr. and his significant other, Nicole “Nikki” Peichert; and Kathrine Johnson and her significant other, Greg Lounder; her sister, Joanne Nadeau, and her significant other, Lawrence Beam, of Keene; her brother, Richard P. Dintino, of Keene; her sister-in-law, Glorida Dintino, of Bow; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Norman E. Turcotte, on March 16, 2005; and three brothers: Samuel P. Dintino Jr., Ronald F. Dintino and Robert J. Dintino.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. The funeral mass will be livestreamed on the Foley Funeral Home’s Facebook page starting at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be held privately by the family. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance at the funeral mass and calling hours are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing protocols. Thank you and be safe. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Turcotte’s memory to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446; or to a charity of one’s choice. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
