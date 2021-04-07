A great lady with a wonderful sense of humor will be greatly missed by many with the passing of Shirley F. Turcotte, 90, a lifelong resident of Keene, on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Langdon Place of Keene. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
