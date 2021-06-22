Shirley Eunice Fontaine

Shirley Eunice (Hart) Fontaine, 95, of Cross Road, Westminster West, Vt., recently residing at American House — Keene, died of medical complications at her residence in Keene on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Shirley was born on Aug. 20, 1925, in Bellows Falls, the daughter of Arthur and Eunice Hart. She graduated from Bellows Falls High School in 1943 as salutatorian of her class. She was a telephone operator until she became a full-time mother and homemaker, raising her seven children. She was a devout Catholic and a lifelong member of St. Charles Church.
She married her high school sweetheart, Gordon “Bub” Fontaine, on July 8, 1946, at St. Charles Church. They were married for 67 years until his passing in 2014.
Surviving are her children: James Fontaine and his wife, Jan, of Hyde Park, Vt.; Pat Wheeler and her husband, Peter, of Little River, S.C.; her son-in-law, David Hallock, of Bellows Falls; her son-in-law, Bryan Wood, of Claremont; Elaine DeBell of North Walpole; Regina Rockefeller and her husband, Andy, of Keene; and Jean Fontaine and her partner, Gary Cobb, of Westminster, Vt.; her grandchildren: Seth Fontaine, Emily Richards, Kim McCaffrey, Paul Wheeler, Nicole Adams, Amy Tuttle, Adam Hallock, Bridget Goodell, Becky Wood, Amy Wheeler, Bethany Ferguson, Alison Kemp, Matthew Emerson, Hayley Emerson and Jack Rockefeller; and 25 great-grandchildren. Her husband; her daughter, Kathleen Hallock; her daughter, Deborah Wood; her grandson, Christopher Hallock; her brother, Francis Hart; and her sister, Patricia Baldasaro, predeceased her. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and her close friend, Claire White.
Shirley raised her children in Bellows Falls and later spent summers at “The Land” in Westminster West, Vt. “The Land” started out with a lean-to and over the years they built a house, large barn and several outbuildings culminating with an in-ground pool. After Bub’s retirement, Westminster West became their permanent residence where so many wonderful memories were shared over the years by family and friends.
Shirley loved Bub more than life, celebrating more than 67 years of marriage. She was Bub’s right-hand man, always by his side with a project. She was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved the outdoors, including hiking, canoeing, golfing, snowshoeing, skating, sledding, hunting (proud to be a dead-eye shot) and fishing, almost always accompanied by Bub. She loved to read, knit, go out for breakfast and spend time with her best friends, Myra and Topsy. Shirley was a kind, sweet woman with a twinkle in her eye. She was a friend to all. She was deeply loved and will be truly missed.
The family wishes to thank all the staff at American House — Keene for their care and support. Calling hours were held Monday evening at Fenton Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls. A funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Church in Bellows Falls, with burial to follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Westminster, Vt. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Charles Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., Bellows Falls VT 05101.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.