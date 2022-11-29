Shirley E. Smith

Shirley E. (Fisher) Smith, 79, of Fitzwilliam, died peacefully Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua.
She was born in Winchendon, Mass., on Jan. 30, 1943, daughter of the late Henry Joseph and Christine Marie (Calkins) Fisher. She grew up in Winchendon, Mass., and was a resident of Fitzwilliam for several years. Shirley had worked at Ray Plastics, the former Temple Stuart Furniture Company, and later worked at C.R. Bard and Millipore. Following the death of her husband, she worked as a home health aide. Shirley was the past president and treasurer for the former Temple Stuart Furniture Social Company.
She enjoyed playing the guitar and organ in her younger years and loved to help people in need. Her greatest joy was her family.
She leaves her brothers and sisters: Alberta Methe of Winchendon, Mass.; Lorraine St. Pierre of Winchendon, Mass.; Patricia Rutka of Jaffrey; Bryon Fisher of Jaffrey; and Austin Fisher of Winchendon, Mass.; her significant other, Kurt Cutler, of Ware, Mass.; her stepchildren: Carol Blyther of Gardner, Mass.; and Kathy Oberist of Gardner, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Ralph G. Smith; a daughter, Betty Ann Olander; and a stepson, Ricky Smith.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central St., Winchendon, Mass.
Memorial donations may be made to Ahimsah Haven Animal Rescue, 202 Central St., Winchendon MA 01475.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.stone-ladeau.com. (Kevin J. Mack, Walter C. Taylor and Douglas M. Stone, directors.)