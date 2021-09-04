Shirley D. Putnam, 89, of Marlborough, died peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Alpine Care Center in Keene. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
