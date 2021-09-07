Shirley D. Putnam, 89, of Marlborough, passed away on Sept. 1, 2021. She passed peacefully at Alpine Care Center in Keene after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
