Shirley Ann Croteau
Shirley Ann Croteau, 75, passed away Jan. 1, 2020, at Genesis, Keene Center.
She was born to the late Edward Isaac Gayton Jr. and Athlena Grace (Leet) Nelson on Sept. 5, 1944. She had been a longtime resident of Marlborough.
Shirley was an active member of the Marlborough community, where she was a co-founding member of the Marl-Harris First Aid and Emergency Squad, Inc., a crossing guard for the town, a dedicated town sports fan, a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for the Marlborough American Legion Croteau Coutts Post 24 and Keene American Legion Post 4, and a past member of the Federated Church of Marlborough and Ladies Auxiliary for the Marlborough Fire Department.
Prior to her passing, Shirley resided at Genesis, Keene Center. She loved singing, especially country music, square dancing and coffee brandy.
Shirley was devoted to her family and friends. She was predeceased by: her loving husbands: David Alton Gordon, and Linwood Bruce Croteau. She was also predeceased by: her brothers, James Harmon and Norris Nelson Jr.; sister Edith (Harmon) Magoon; and her son, Linwood Clevis Croteau. She is survived by: her brother, Bill Harmon, and wife, Lisa, of Keene; and Otis Nelson of Vermont; and sisters: Linda Jackson of Keene; and Rosalie Nelson of Vermont. She is also survived by: Davida (Gordon) and John Rondeau of Keene; Brenda Croteau and Bethany Moncivaiz of Arizona; Tammie (Croteau) and Joe Patnode Jr. of Swanzey; and Deborah Croteau and Larry Garnett of Maryland. She is also survived by: daughter-in-law Lois Croteau; six grandchildren, and seven great-grand children.
Calling hours will be held at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene, on Monday, Jan. 6, 9020, from 4 to 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life and graveside services will be tentatively held on June 6, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Shirley’s name to the Friends of Marl-Harris, attn. Phyllis Manning, P.O. Box 487, Marlborough NH 03455.
The family extends their warmest gratitude to friends, family, and the Genesis staff for their care and compassion.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Shirley, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
