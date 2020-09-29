Shirley A. Hildreth

Shirley A. (Jarvis) Hildreth, 83, a lifetime resident of Hinsdale, died on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative Care in Lebanon. She passed peacefully with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Shirley was born the daughter of the late Edna (Bonnett) Dinsmore and Alcid Jarvis on Aug. 17, 1937, in Brattleboro. She was educated locally and graduated from Hinsdale High School with the class of 1955.
On July 12, 1958, she exchanged vows with Calvin P. Hildreth at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Hinsdale. They were married with family and friends in attendance and have been married for 62 years.
She worked as a lens inspector for the American Optical Co. in Brattleboro for 17 years. Prior to her passing she had worked at the Hinsdale schools as a cook and kitchen staff member for 40 years. Shirley was known as the “Lunch Lady.”
Shirley enjoyed many things in life. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Joseph’s Church in Hinsdale for many years. She was also a big sports fan. She loved the Red Sox and was always front-and-center at the Hinsdale girls varsity basketball games. She loved to travel with her husband and family. Shirley loved being the doting grandmother and, in time, great-grandmother. Mostly, she loved her family.
Mrs. Hildreth is survived by her husband, Calvin P. Hildreth, of Hinsdale; her daughter, Lori A. Grover, and her husband, Joseph, of Greenfield, Mass.; a granddaughter, Whitney Sabelawski, and her husband, Zac, of Kennebunk, Maine; a great-granddaughter, Zoe Sabelawski, of Kennebunk, Maine; five siblings: Richard Jarvis and his wife, Judy, of Northfield, Mass.; Dennis Jarvis and his wife, Mary, of San Antonio, Texas; Mary Freitas and her husband, David, of Hinsdale; Norman Sevingy and his wife, Gundren, of Brattleboro; and Paul Sevingy and his wife, Lolly, of Holden, Maine. In addition, she leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and numerous friends.
In keeping with Shirley’s wishes there are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the family lot at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Plain Road, Hinsdale. Due to COVID-19 standards masks and social distancing will be required at the cemetery. Donations can be made, in memory of Shirley A. Hildreth, to: Hinsdale Catholic Daughters (funeral receptions) St. Bernards Church, c/o Mary Queen of Peace, 161 Main St., Keene NH 03431. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St.. Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
