Shirley A. Dutrisac, 88, of Plymouth, Mass., and a former longtime resident of Troy, passed away on Nov. 17, 2020, at the Benchmark Senior Living at Plymouth Crossing, with her daughter and the loving staff at the Plymouth Crossing by her side.
Her parents, Francis D. and Josephine L. (Gaseau) Davis, welcomed their daughter into the world on Nov. 10, 1932, in Keene. Shirley grew up in Keene and was a 1950 graduate of Keene High School.
Shirley worked for over 20 years in the accounting department at the Peerless Insurance Company in Keene, retiring in 1995.
She was a member of the Gordon-Bissell American Legion Post 4 Auxiliary. An avid cribbage player, Shirley participated in many area tournaments. She also enjoyed baking many wonderful treats for her family, especially her grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her daughter, Darlene M. Dutrisac, of Raynham, Mass.; her son, Richard P. Dutrisac and his wife, Melissa, of Bradenton, Fla.; her cherished grandchildren, Scott Fulford, Ami Spare, Philip Dutrisac, Devin Dutrisac, Kaleigh Dutrisac and Collin LaFreniere; her great-grandchildren, Emily Fulford, Finn Spare, Maeve Spare, Hadley Dutrisac, Sawyer Dutrisac and Holly Dutrisac; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Richard A. Dutrisac, on Dec. 25, 2015; a daughter, Denese Dutrisac, on July 16, 1974; three brothers, Franklin Davis, Richard Davis, Elwood Davis; and a sister, Sandra Davis.
Services and committal in the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Troy will be held privately by the family.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Dutrisac’s memory to Beacon Hospice, 32 Resnik Road No. 3, Plymouth, MA 02360.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.