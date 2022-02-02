Shirley A. Durham, 75, a lifelong resident of Marlborough, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, after a long and courageous battle with declining health.
She was born on Sept. 1, 1946, in Marlborough, daughter of the late Walter and Lillian (Labombard) Mattson of Marlborough. Shirley attended Marlborough schools and was a 1964 graduate of Marlborough High School. Shirley met the love of her life, Leon, during her senior year of high school. They were married on Sept. 5, 1964, at the Marlborough Federated Church.
She worked for more than 35 years, retiring from National Grange Mutual Insurance Company in Keene. Shirley made many good friendships there that continued after retirement. When not hard at work, Shirley enjoyed traveling, adventures with her granddaughter, Stacie, many chauffeured trips to and from appointments and shopping with her daughter, Kathy, overnight weekend getaways with her daughter, Kelly, and “the girls,” especially to the casinos, trips to the Northwest to visit family, and the yearly tradition of the night before Thanksgiving stuffing prep with her son-in-law, Ron. No matter what she was doing, Shirley always had a great sense of humor that was definitely contagious.
Shirley was very proud of her Finnish heritage and attended the FinnFest in Troy every year. She exemplified the Finnish word “Sisu” and even told her team of doctors during her final week at DHMC that she still had it. She loved gatherings with family and friends, taking great pride in cooking for the many get-togethers. No one ever left hungry. She always had a lot of coffee available like any true Finn would do, and an occasional nisu that she taught Stacie to braid and bake to perfection.
She will be dearly missed by many, especially by her husband of 57 years, Leon D. Durham, of Marlborough; her two daughters: Kelly Fontaine and her husband, Ron, of Swanzey; and Katherine Viel and her husband, Todd, of Marlborough; three grandchildren: Stacie Cushing of Marlborough, Lucas Fontaine of Swanzey and Jillian Fontaine of Keene; two great-grandchildren, Keagan and Amelia Rice; a brother, Alan Mattson, and his wife, Adrienne, of British Columbia, Canada; her beloved constant canine companion, Bella Ellen; as well as many nieces and nephews, extended family and many lifelong friends from grade school. Shirley is predeceased by her brother, Carl Lehto, of Troy.
Services for Mrs. Durham will be held privately by the family. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
