Shirlee Etta Smith

Shirlee Etta (Ball) Smith, age 89, of Drewsville, left for Heaven peacefully on Dec. 10, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Agnes Ball; her sister, Faith Ball Kathan; and her half-sisters, Leitha Sprout, Dorothy Hopkins, Pearl Lescord, Olive Patterson and Ruby Lescord.
She is survived by her son, Mark (Karen); her daughter, Bonnie; her grandchildren, Peter (Jen) and Becky Smith; and her great-grandson, Corvin Dayton Smith’Love.
Shirlee graduated from Walpole High School in 1951. Her yearbook quote was, “I dare to do all that may become a woman.” She then attended and graduated from the Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Hanover.
While working her first nursing job at the hospital, one of her patients was a young Dartmouth man from Barrington, Ill., who broke his leg skiing, Dayton Smith Jr. They married in 1953. While his career with Reynolds Aluminum took them on several moves, they settled in Deephaven, Minn., where they raised their two children.
Shirlee returned to Alstead in 1970, where she resumed her nursing career at Keene Hospital and later at Bellows Falls Hospital. In 1980 she moved to Woodstock, Vt., where she was an interior designer, painter and wallpaper hanger, eventually opening her first antique shop, “Ye Red Robin Antiques.”
She eventually moved back to Drewsville to her family home, where she spent the rest of her life converting her father’s small antique shop into her “retirement cottage.” Her love of gardening and antiques made it a very special place indeed, including her beloved “Monet Garden” and her daffodils that were regular winners at shows in Dublin. She continued as an antiques dealer and was a para-educator in the Vilas school system with the Chapter I program.
She spent many summers as a re-enactor at Old Fort No. 4 in Charlestown. She was an active member and Lay Eucharistic Minister at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Bellows Falls for many years. In later life she was interested in studying with the Seventh Day Adventist Church. An avid reader with an inquisitive mind, she was always in search of strengthening her faith. Shirlee was a quiet and gentle soul who loved nature and all things natural. She was an “ageless hippie,” active in the beginnings of her local co-op in Minnesota, yet we always joked that she was born in the wrong century as she loved all things antique and simpler times.
A memorial service is possibly being scheduled for the spring of 2023.
Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, has been entrusted with arrangements.