Sherwood Lee Jackson
Sherwood Lee (Bud) Jackson, 92, passed away at home with his family around him Dec. 14, 2019.
Bud was the son of the late Harvey and Dorothy Jackson. Bud was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Ellen Mae Stone Jackson. Bud was a resident of Conway before moving his family to Wallingford, Conn., in 1952, where he worked for 30 years at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in North Haven, Conn. On his retirement from Pratt and Whitney, he relocated to Marlow, later settling in Stoddard.
Bud is survived by: his son, James Jackson (Anne Marie); Valerie McDonald (Scott); and Scott Jackson (Danielle); his grandchildren: Corey Wirtalla (Jay); Brittany Molino (Kevin); Caitlin McDonald (boyfriend Dana Soule); and Caleb McDonald. Bud also has three great-grandchildren: Devon Ann Wirtalla, Erik Michael Daley and Andrea Jacklyn Daley.
Services for Bud will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Marlow United Methodist Church, Marlow. Pastor Todd Layton will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bud’s name to the Marlow United Methodist Church.
