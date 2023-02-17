Sherwood C. Ballou

Sherwood “Duff” C. Ballou, 78, a lifetime resident of Gilsum, died peacefully after a long battle with dementia on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene with his daughters by his side.
+2
+2
Sherwood “Duff” C. Ballou, 78, a lifetime resident of Gilsum, died peacefully after a long battle with dementia on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene with his daughters by his side.
Duff was born to the late Donald and Leila (Applin) Ballou on June 5, 1944. He was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1962. He was a key part of the 1962 State Champion Varsity Cross Country team.
Soon after school Duff enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, serving in Pakistan at the U.S. Embassy. He served his time with distinction and was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant on Oct. 28, 1966.
On March 7, 1967, Duff started his long career as a lineman at New England Telephone, retiring after 34 years on Sept. 28, 2001.
On Nov. 26, 1977, he exchanged vows with Maxine E. (Hull) Ballou. They were married at the First Congregational Church in Gilsum with family and friends in attendance.
He enjoyed doing anything outdoors, spending time hunting, fishing and landscaping his yard. He enjoyed playing pitch and horseshoes at the Gilsum American Legion. Duff took great joy in playing wiffleball with his grandchildren.
Duff is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 45 years, Maxine Ballou, of Gilsum; and their three children: Pamela S. Wilson and her husband, James, of Nelson; Greg J. Lagimoniere and his wife, Lesley, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and Sarah A. Roosa and her husband, Eric, of Swanzey. He is also survived by his two siblings: Gary Ballou and his wife, Carol, of Gilsum; and Donise LaRoche and her husband, Tim, of Gilsum; his six grandchildren: Hillary Zieba, Casey Wilson, Kaity Max Lagimoniere, Kylie Lagimoniere, John Blake and Bryce Blake; and a great-grandchild, Wyatt Zieba, and another one on the way due in August; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will take place in the family lot at Centennial Cemetery in Gilsum in the spring.
Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago IL 60601; or to: Ruck Up Inc., 42 Upper Knight St., Keene NH 03431.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5. Also, parents get their own book on strategies to promote brain development in their children - all wrapped in a cozy flannel blanket. Retailing for $43, the books and blanket will be delivered to whomever you choose, or you can have Impact Monadnock choose.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.