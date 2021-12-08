Our dear sister, Sherry Lee Currier, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 2, 2021. After five years of fighting the good fight, she succumbed to cancer.
She was born on Aug. 16, 1954, and was raised by loving parents, Ann and Roger Currier. After graduating from Stevens High School in 1972 — as did her father in 1950 and her niece in 2008 — she went on to Keene State College, where she earned a bachelor of science in education in 1976. She also attended classes at L.I.F.E. Bible College in California.
At the time she graduated from KSC, teaching jobs were scarce, so she headed to California, where she entered the world of retail. There she found herself enjoying the field of office supplies and quickly moved into management positions. While in southern California, Sherry survived an airplane crash and the Northridge earthquake.
Deciding she wanted to be closer to family, she moved back to New England, where she served as a terrific hostess for her sisters’ and nieces’ weekend getaways. More frequently she entertained her golfing parents, who found lots of tournaments to enjoy. After taking a job in Keene with Markem Corp., she moved in with her sister, Piper, and niece, Kerri. In short time they were able to buy a house in West Keene, where Sherry lived for more than 20 years.
Sherry leaves behind two sisters, Piper C. Reason of Keene and Kim Compo of Claremont; two nieces, Kerri Reason of Keene and Lyndsey Currier of North Adams, Mass.; her beloved aunt and uncle, Pat and Larry Currier, of Williston, Vt.; and many cousins.
Sherry’s family wishes to express their deep appreciation for the care and support provided by the Oncology Department at Cheshire Medical Center and the Hospice Program with Home Health, Hospice and Community Services.
Piper and Kim invite family and friends to a Celebration of Sherry’s Life on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m. Please join us at Piper’s house at 126 Royal Ave. in Keene.
