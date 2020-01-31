Sherry Barndollar Rock
Sherry Barndollar Rock of Falls Church, Va., passed away peacefully on Jan. 26, 2020, following a brave battle with cancer.
Sherry was born on March 6, 1953, in Dover, to Frank and Rita (Kelley) Barndollar. Raised in Keene, she moved to Washington, D.C., in 1975, where she pursued a career in non-profit management. In 1985, while serving as executive director of the Landscape Architecture Foundation, Sherry married Anthony “Bud” Rock and proudly accompanied him in his foreign service career spanning three decades, including assignments in Tel Aviv, Brussels and Paris. During this time, she was a dedicated volunteer and advocate for the needs of foreign service families.
Returning to Washington, D.C., Sherry spent 11 years on the staff of DACOR, an organization of foreign affairs professionals, including nearly five years serving as DACOR executive director. Following her retirement from DACOR, she pursued her passions for quilting, travel and extensive volunteer activities. She served on the board of the Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music, as president of the Arlington Rotary Educational Foundation, as scholarships chair for the Associates of the American Foreign Service Worldwide (AAFSW) and as a continuous advocate for the foreign service. She found time, as well, to remain especially close to her lifelong friends, including annual visits to her childhood Camp Takodah in Richmond.
Sherry is survived by her husband, Anthony “Bud” Rock, of Falls Church, Va.; her daughter and son-in-law, Katie Rock Forster and Luke Forster of Baltimore; her son, David Rock, of Washington, D.C.; a sister, Linda Barndollar, of Keene; a brother and sister-in-law, Steve Barndollar and Lynne Juster of Harpswell, Maine; a sister-in-law, Sherry, and Jay Breaux; and her nieces and nephews: Hadley Barndollar, Justine Barndollar, Jean-Marc Breaux, Nikki Trunnell, and Adrienne Breaux. She is predeceased by her parents, and her sister, Heidi Jo Barndollar.
An open house celebration of life will take place at the DACOR Bacon House, 1801 F St. NW, Washington, D.C., on Feb. 15, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. Burial at Rock Creek Cemetery will be private.
In all of her work, Sherry was particularly committed to educational scholarships. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the establishment of a Sherry Barndollar Rock Scholarship to be administered by DACOR. Donations can be made at https://bit.ly/2RUr5pi (case sensitive) or mailed by check to the DACOR Bacon House Foundation, 1801 F St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20006. Please note “Sherry Barndollar Rock Scholarship” in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.