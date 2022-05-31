Sherry A. Sullivan, 72, of Keene, passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family at Cheshire Medical Center on May 21, 2022.
She was born in Brattleboro on July 30, 1949, the daughter of Calvin and Ruth (Rikert) Greenwood.
Sherry was raised in Massachusetts and Manchester, Conn. Sherry was a graduate of Manchester High School in 1967. After receiving her RN specializing in psychiatric/mental health in 1973, she worked her whole professional life in the nursing field. She moved to Peterborough in 1998 with her family. She most recently worked at The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester-Cypress Center until her retirement.
She was a passionate caretaker and loved helping others. That quality showed in her relationships with her friends, all of whom she adored. Sherry loved to read and keep up on current events, as well as the latest TV shows. Sherry loved flowers and gardening. Sherry loved going on vacations with her late husband of 45 years, Jimmy, and always loved a soak in a hot tub. Sherry truly loved being around her family, especially her grandchildren and her beloved golden retriever, Murphy.
Sherry is survived by her children, Shamus Sullivan (40) and Shaun Sullivan (40), both of Keene. She loved them fiercely and was very proud of them. Additional survivors include three sisters, Nancy (Greenwood) Murphy of Cold Spring, N.Y., Connie (Greenwood) Swenton of Bristol, Conn., and Joyce Greenwood of Manchester, Conn.; and a brother, Roger Greenwood, of Keene. Sherry leaves behind four grandsons, Colby and Cayden Sullivan of Antrim, and Aeden and Joey Sullivan of Chesterfield; as well as many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Sherry was predeceased by her husband, James (Jim) Sullivan — their bond of love was once in a lifetime.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sherry’s name to: The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester, attn: Community Relations Office, 2 Wall St., 2nd floor, Manchester NH 03101.
To share a memory, or to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit Sherry’s tribute page at www.jellisonfuneralhome.com.
