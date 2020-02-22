Sherman R. Gregory
Sherman R. Gregory, 92, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away on Friday evening, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Applewood Care and Rehabilitation Center in Winchester, with his family by his side.
His parents, Charles E. and Agnes (Anderson) Gregory, welcomed their son into the world on May 24, 1927, in Peterborough. Sherman grew up in Peterborough, moving to Keene in 1938.
Sherman served his country in the U.S. Air Force in the 764th AC&W Squadron from December 1951 until his honorable discharge on Oct. 16, 1953.
Sherman worked as a packer and spinner with the former Hedstrom Union in Keene for 20 years. In his earlier years, he enjoyed bowling. He enjoyed watching Keene area softball and baseball games and was an avid Red Sox fan. No matter where he went, his attire always included something “Red Sox” and many of his fondest memories were trips to Fenway Park.
He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, who all held a special place in his heart. Sherman was predeceased by his brothers: Norman Gregory, Earl Gregory, Charles Gregory, Jr.; and his sisters: Shirley Marcotte, Esther Webster, June Lagasse, Joyce Raymond and Dorothy Lafleur.
Services and burial with military honors in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Keene, will be private.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Gregory’s memory to the Greater Keene Women’s Softball Association, P.O. Box 170, Keene NH 03431-0170; or the Greater Keene Youth Baseball and Softball Association, P.O. Box 1044, Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
